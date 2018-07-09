First responders never take a day off, even on vacation.A state trooper and a firefighter from New York jumped into action to save a young girl's life in Florida, and just in the nick of time.Trooper Matthew Colwell and firefighter Jessica Campeta were at their hotel in Daytona Beach when they heard a woman scream.They spotted a 3-year-old girl floating in the pool.Campeta did not hesitate to jump right in after the child.The young girl was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.