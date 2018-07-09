First responders on vacation in Florida save 3-year-old from drowning in pool

EMBED </>More Videos

Two first responders saved a girl from drowning during their vacation. (KTRK)

Eyewitness News
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida --
First responders never take a day off, even on vacation.

A state trooper and a firefighter from New York jumped into action to save a young girl's life in Florida, and just in the nick of time.

Trooper Matthew Colwell and firefighter Jessica Campeta were at their hotel in Daytona Beach when they heard a woman scream.

They spotted a 3-year-old girl floating in the pool.

Campeta did not hesitate to jump right in after the child.

The young girl was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningrescueu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News