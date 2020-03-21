This is what Houston looked like on first day of stay at home order

We've taken a look around the city using SkyEye and SkyDrone 13, and found a ghost town. Empty streets and parking lots could be seen at normally busy locations. Gyms and movie theaters have been asked to shut down to help with social distancing intended to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
"It's strange everywhere, it's strange everywhere," said Houstonian Paul Hobby.
The first weekend since massive restrictions and closures have been put in place apparently went well, as many of the people who were out were delivering take-out orders.
"They're supporting the local restaurants. They're supporting the delivery drivers," said driver Luis Carlos.
Grocery stores are still busy and Memorial Park has become a haven for those cooped up.
Social distancing was being practiced on the park's running trails.
"I just got bored at home because of the quarantine, so I just decided to go out on a run," said Saad Barazi.
As you're doing your part to stay home and keep your family safe, use this video as a safe opportunity to see what Houston looks like as a ghost town.
