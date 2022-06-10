Uvalde police who delayed entry into school during shooting were waiting for protective gear: Probe

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11922428" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities in Texas have come under scrutiny for the shifting narrative about crucial elements of the police response, ABC News reports.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11935242" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fourth-grade teacher Arnulfo Reyes was wounded but survived the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. He shared his story with ABC News.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11936521" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Actor Matthew McConaughey delivered impassioned remarks on gun control at the White House press briefing, in light of the Uvalde, Texas, massacre.

The number of people injured or killed does not include the suspect or perpetrator. These graphics show the number of victims across all mass shootings from the last five years.