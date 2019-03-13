Operation Varsity Blues

UT-Austin men's tennis coach dismissed after college admissions scandal indictment

EMBED <>More Videos

Coach Michael Center leaving court after arrested in 'VARSITY BLUE' scam

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Men's tennis coach Michael Center is out at the University of Texas-Austin after being indicted in a growing college admissions cheating scandal.

Athletics director Chris Del Conte announced Center was dismissed Wednesday after campus leaders met to review the coach's alleged involvement in the 'Operation Varsity Blues' scandal.

"After working with campus leaders to review the recent situation with Michael Center, we have decided to relieve him of his duties as our Men's Tennis coach," Del Conte said. "It's a very difficult decision, and we are grateful for the years of service that he has provided, but winning with integrity will always be paramount at The University of Texas, and it was a decision that had to be made."

Center is one of the many well-known people who have been charged in a nationwide scheme that allowed parents to exchange monetary gifts for college admittance.

At least 2 Houstonians charged in college cheating scandal
EMBED More News Videos

Counselor weighs in after alleged college admissions scandal revealed



According to the indictment records, prosecutors believe Center accepted $100,000 back in 2015 for helping a purported athletic recruit get into UT.

Once that season was finished, that particular student-athlete voluntarily withdrew from the team.

On Tuesday, the men's tennis team played their first match without Center. The coach was placed on administrative leave shortly after the indictment was announced.

Del Conte said Center's dismissal is effective immediately. Associate head coach Bruce Berque was named the Longhorns' interim head coach.

RELATED STORIES

EXCLUSIVE: Houstonian indicted in 'Varsity Blues' case weighs in

UT-Austin men's tennis coach named in college admissions scandal indictment

Operation Varsity Blues: How the alleged college admissions scam has unfolded

Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman among actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Report a Typo
Related topics:
austincrimescandaleducationoperation varsity bluesbriberycollege
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
Operation Varsity Blues: What's happened so far
EXCLUSIVE: Houstonian indicted in 'Varsity Blues' case weighs in
UT-Austin coach indicted in college admissions scam
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Houstonian indicted in 'Varsity Blues' case weighs in
Operation Varsity Blues: What's happened so far
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
Boeing 737 Max flights scheduled to and from Houston
It's not just you: Facebook and Instagram are down
Rain moving across SE Texas could linger into Thursday
New 'Bachelorette' revealed: See who's getting another chance at love
Show More
Fugitive kicks down door and strangles ex-girlfriend: police
Paul Manafort gets additional 3 1/2 years at 2nd sentencing
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
Reward offered for father's killer in Sunnyside robbery
Rockets give general manager Daryl Morey 5-year extension
More TOP STORIES News