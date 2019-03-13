EXCLUSIVE: Houstonian indicted in 'Varsity Blues' case weighs in

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A day after his indictment as part of a nationwide college admissions cheating and bribery case, a Houstonian weighed in exclusively with ABC13 Eyewitness News.
Martin Fox is a president of a private tennis academy in Houston.
He was taken into custody in the nationwide sweep as part of the investigation and appeared in federal court on Tuesday.
ABC13 reached out to Fox for comment. Fox declined an on-camera interview, but provided this statement exclusively with Eyewitness News:
"I'm not interested in an on camera interview at the moment. I trust the system and look forward to the day that all of the facts come out."
Fox was freed on a $50,000 secured bond. He was also restricted travel outside of the Southern District of Texas, which is the federal court district he appeared before, other than related court appearances in Massachusetts.
Another Houstonian, Niki Williams, was indicted in the case. She is an assistant teacher at a Houston high school and test administrator for the College Board and ACT.
Coaches, CEOs and celebrities are caught up in allegations that bribes were paid to get college-bound children into top schools, including Yale, Stanford, USC, the University of Texas and Georgetown.
Two of the biggest celebrity names on the list are actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. Prosecutors alleged Huffman, Loughlin and 31 other parents from "wealth and privilege" paid a collective $25 million to get their children into colleges.
Prosecutors say this is the largest college admissions cheating scam ever prosecuted in the U.S. Those indicted allegedly paid bribes from $200,000 to up to $6 million each to get their children into the elite schools.
Prosecutors say the alleged scam was run by a college admissions counselor in California named William Singer who used testing centers in Houston and California.
"To facilitate the scam, Singer counseled parents to take their children to a therapist and get a letter saying that because of purported learning disabilities or other issues, the child needed additional time to complete the ACT or the SAT. Once the companies that administered those exams had agreed to the extra time, Singer arranged for the child to take the exam individually with one of the proctors he had bribed either at a location in Houston or at a location in California," said Andrew Lelling, U.S. attorney in Massachusetts.
The federal court documents are 269 pages in all.
No students were charged. In many cases, the students were not aware of the fraud, authorities said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
