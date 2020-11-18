christmas

Holiday shipping deadlines 2020: Last day to mail packages for Christmas delivery

2020 holiday shipping deadlines may be as early as Dec. 9 depending on which service you choose.
By Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON -- You might not see your family as much as you normally would this holiday season, but that doesn't mean you still can't celebrate the holidays by mailing gifts, cards or hand-written letters to your loved ones.

Here are recommended holiday 2020 shipping deadlines for major shipping companies to help you get your packages in the mail on time.

United States Postal Service (USPS) 2020 holiday shipping deadlines


For delivery by December 25

  • USPS Retail Ground: Dec. 15
  • First Class Mail (including greeting cards) & First Class Packages (up to 15.99 ounces): Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail: Dec. 19
  • Priority Mail Express: Dec. 23


Click here for USPS shipping deadlines for mail sent to international and military addresses. USPS also offers a list on its website with tips about how to avoid common holiday shipping mishaps to ensure your packages arrive on time.

SEE ALSO: Can you take wrapped presents on a plane? Holiday travel tips from TSA

UPS holiday 2020 shipping deadlines



  • UPS Ground: Dec. 15
  • UPS 3 Day Select: Dec. 21
  • UPS 2nd Day Air: Dec. 22
  • UPS Next Day Air: Dec. 23


Click here for more information about shipping via UPS to international addresses. UPS offers a page on its website with information about how to properly pack and address holiday parcels.

FedEx holiday 2020 shipping deadlines


Recommended last days to ship for delivery by Dec. 25

  • FedEx SmartPost: Dec. 9
  • FedEx Home Delivery: Dec. 15
  • FedEx Ground: Dec. 15
  • FedEx Express Saver: Dec. 21
  • FedEx 3Day Freight: Dec. 21
  • FedEx 2Day: Dec. 22
  • FedEx 2Day A.M.: Dec. 22
  • FedEx 2Day Freight: Dec. 22
  • FedEx 1Day Freight: Dec. 23
  • FedEx Extra Hours: Dec. 23
  • FedEx Standard Overnight: Dec. 23
  • FedEx Priority Overnight: Dec. 23
  • FedEx First Overnight: Dec. 23
  • FedEx SameDay: Dec. 25
  • FedEx SameDay City Priority: Dec. 25
  • FedEx SameDay City Direct: Dec. 25


Click here for information about FedEx international shipping deadlines.

These recommendations were provided by each company and are subject to change. Please contact shipping companies directly with any questions.
Related topics:
societyfedexholidaychristmasupsusps
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Wrapped presents on a plane: What to know before holiday travel
CHRISTMAS
Dazzling display of one million lights can be enjoyed in the comfort of your car
Get a virtual personalized message from Santa
Safe holiday traditions to carry on in the pandemic
Pawn shops for the holidays? They offer great gift items
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wisconsin mall shooting injuries not life-threatening, mayor says
2-year-old Houston girl's death now ruled a homicide
Kyle Rittenhouse bonds out of jail in Kenosha
Klein ISD teacher dies on campus of intermediate school
Local organizations team up to give free Thanksgiving food
Trump makes late-term bid to lower prescription drug costs
Schools with COVID-19 related staff concerns can go virtual
Show More
45-year-old allegedly sexually abused child for 2 years, HPD says
Mom to be released from hospital after battling COVID-19 for 5 months
Mom says she saw daughter die after car-to-car shooting
Save big on kitchen appliances during the Chantal Warehouse sale
US official expects quick COVID-19 vaccine distribution
More TOP STORIES News