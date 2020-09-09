Politics

U.S. reducing number of troops in Iraq from 5,200 to 3,000

WASHINGTON -- The top U.S. general in the Middle East announced that this month the U.S. is going to reduce the number of troops in Iraq from 5,200 to 3,000.

It's the first significant troop reduction in Iraq since 2016. Last month, it was reported the number of troops would decrease to 3,500.

"In recognition of the great progress the Iraqi forces have made and in consultation and coordination with the Government of Iraq and our coalition partners, the United States has decided to reduce our troop presence in Iraq from about 5,200 to 3,000 troops during the month of September," said Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command.

The Iraqi Defense Minister was present for McKenzie's remarks.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsiraqmilitaryiraq war
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Traffic stop analysis shows who's more likely to be searched
Kids should do this when they come home from in-person classes
1 killed in wrong-way crash involving a motorcycle
Girl left without laptop on 1st day: 'I don't want to be behind'
COVID-19 vaccine study paused after one illness
No trick-or-treating in Los Angeles this Halloween
Pick up the phone and make yourself count in the 2020 Census
Show More
Houston firefighter dies from COVID-19 complications
Scattered storms expected again on Wednesday
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Baytown's Robert E. Lee HS name change up for vote
What led to 28 Ft. Hood soldiers' deaths? Congress wants to know
More TOP STORIES News