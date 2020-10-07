Election Q&A: US House District 18 candidates

U.S. House District 18
*indicates incumbent
Sheila Jackson Lee* D
Occupation: Congresswoman of Texas' 18th Congressional District
Experience: Candidate did not respond to requests for information.
Contact: www.sheilajacksonlee18.com
What would be your top priorities if you are elected?
SJL: The candidate did not respond to requests for information.
How will you work to build productive relationships across districts and party lines?
SJL: The candidate did not respond to requests for information.
Wendell Champion R
Occupation: Harris County Sheriff's Office / Attorney at law
Experience: Former army officer, lawyer, corporate manager, youth minister, as well as a community volunteer and law enforcement
Contact: www.champion2020.com
What would be your top priorities if you are elected?
WC: We need education, jobs and vocational training to provide economic opportunity, prosperity and safe and affordable communities. Improve the lives of families, mothers, seniors and children in need of assistance. Enhance and develop communities supported by small businesses, industry and entrepreneurship.
How will you work to build productive relationships across districts and party lines?
WC: By focusing on our common values as Americans.
Luke Spencer L
Occupation: Oil & gas
Experience: Businessman and fourth-generation Houstonian
Contact: www.lukespencerforcongress.com
What would be your top priorities if you are elected?
LS: Term Limits and Police Reform. Establishment politicians will never make these reforms. They are to self-interested and dependent on contributions from police unions and the prison industrial complex. Only Libertarians can make these long overdue changes.
How will you work to build productive relationships across districts and party lines?
LS: Cooperation across party lines is no longer possible. Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) must be implemented by ballot measure. This will get rid of our dysfunctional Two Party System. Maine has made this electoral change. Alaska, Massachusetts, and possibly Arizona will have the opportunity to do so in 2020. When will Texas join this revolution
Vince Duncan I
Occupation: Carpenter/home builder/furniture maker
Experience: Working as a carpenter and builder.
Contact: www.vinceforus.com
What would be your top priorities if you are elected?
VD: Finishing the Civil Rights Voting Rights Act, as it stands it has to be renewed every 15 years. $15.00 Minimum Wage. Ending All Fines Associated with the ACA.
How will you work to build productive relationships across districts and party lines?
VD: As an independent candidate this puts me in a unique position to work with both Republicans and Democrats.
