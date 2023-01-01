US Coast guard officials stop 22 Mexican fishermen, seized nearly 600 pounds illegally caught fish

22 Mexican fishermen in five lanchas were taken to border enforcement after being caught illegal fishing off the coast of Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) -- U.S. Coast Guard officials seized nearly 600 pounds of illegally caught fish in federal waters off southern Texas Thursday.

USCG shared a video of them finding five lanchas, which are fishing boats used by Mexican fishermen frequently during illegal activities. They found 22 fishermen engaged in illegal fishing.

After stopping the men, they seized three sharks, 590 pounds of red snapper, fishing gear, radios, GPS devices, and high flyers on board.

The men were arrested and transferred to border enforcement agents.

USCG asks that if you witness suspicious activity or illegal fishing out to 200 miles offshore, to contact the U.S. Coast Guard at 361-939-0450.

RELATED: Coast Guard seizes 40 sharks that were illegally caught by lancha boat crew off Texas coast