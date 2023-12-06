UNLV shooting: Multiple victims reported, suspect dead, police say | LIVE

Police responding to active shooter at University of Nevada, Las Vegas | LIVE

A suspect is dead after reports of an active shooter at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

University police said shots were reported at Beam Hall as well as the school's student union.

This is a developing story. Please come back for more updates.



There "appears to be multiple victims," according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

There was an additional report of shots fired at the student union, university police said.

People on the UNLV campus were urged to shelter in place.

"This is not a test," the university wrote. "RUN-HIDE-FIGHT."

The university said the shooter was at the Beam Hall, Frank and Estella Building, home of UNLV's Lee Business School, which sits near the student union. The student union is located one building over from Beam Hall.

The UNLV campus is fewer than two miles east of the Las Vegas Strip, the area's bustling tourist hub, and just across from Harry Reid International Airport.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.