fatal crash

At least 7 dead in west Texas crash involving bus carrying University of the Southwest golf teams

EMBED <>More Videos

Multiple dead in west Texas crash involving van carrying golf teams

ANDREWS, Texas (KTRK) -- A bus carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck on a two-lane road in West Texas, killing multiple people including some students and the teams' coach, officials said.

The vehicles crashed Tuesday night in Andrews County and Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety told KWES-TV there were fatalities in both vehicles, but the number of people dead wasn't immediately released.

However, in an update on Facebook, the University of the Southwest said that nine passengers, including the coach, were on the university bus involved in the accident. Seven of those passengers were killed. The two others were taken to a Lubbock, Texas hospital in critical condition.

Additional fatalities were reported in the pickup truck, though it is unclear how many people died.



"It's a very tragic scene," Blanco said. "It's very, very tragic."

The bus was transporting members of the New Mexico university's men's and women's golf teams from a tournament, Blanco said, and the other vehicle involved was a Ford F-150.

University President Quint Thurman said in a statement to NBC News that the vehicle was driven by the teams' coach and carried about seven to nine students. He said the coach and some students were among the dead.

"We are still learning the details about the accident but we are devastated and deeply saddened to learn about the loss of our students' lives and their coach," Thurman said in the statement.

Thurman said two students "with serious injuries" were airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock.

The University of the Southwest is a private, Christian college located in Hobbs, New Mexico, near the state's border with Texas. The teams had been scheduled to play in a tournament Tuesday at Midland College, about 315 miles west of Dallas.

The university said that it was working to notify family members of those involved in the crash, and counseling and religious services would be available on campus.



The Associated Press left a message early Wednesday seeking additional information from the university.

The crash happened in the same area - but not the same roadway - where three people were killed in November when a pickup truck crashed into a school bus carrying members of the Andrews High School band.

The high school's band director, the school bus driver and the driver of the pickup truck all died in that crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texascollege studentstexas newsathletesfatal crashgolfcollege studentstudents
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Suspected drunk driver charged in fatal crash on Gulf Fwy, HPD says
Driver killed after losing control of 18-wheeler, being ejected
Alleged wrong-way driver killed in crash after getting out of car
Car crash in SW Houston leaves 1 dead
TOP STORIES
HPD officer accused of possessing child porn gets $100K bond
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy tells Congress, 'We need you right now'
Pool builder accused of taking $195K from clients without doing work
Federal Reserve expected to raise borrowing rate
UH Coogs celebrate with fans before taking on UAB's 'backcourt combo'
Beautiful weather through Wednesday
Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors
Show More
Thieves steal over $8K of diesel fuel from Spring gas station
Woman wanted in shooting death of man in SW Houston, police say
Burglary suspect shot to death by property owner, police say
Investigators in search of carjacker in Harris County
'Little Miss Nobody' identified 62 years after remains found in desert
More TOP STORIES News