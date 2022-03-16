At least 7 dead in west Texas crash involving bus carrying University of the Southwest golf teams

The vehicles crashed Tuesday night in Andrews County and Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety told KWES-TV there were fatalities in both vehicles, but the number of people dead wasn't immediately released.
However, in an update on Facebook, the University of the Southwest said that nine passengers, including the coach, were on the university bus involved in the accident. Seven of those passengers were killed. The two others were taken to a Lubbock, Texas hospital in critical condition.
Additional fatalities were reported in the pickup truck, though it is unclear how many people died.
"It's a very tragic scene," Blanco said. "It's very, very tragic."
The bus was transporting members of the New Mexico university's men's and women's golf teams from a tournament, Blanco said, and the other vehicle involved was a Ford F-150.
University President Quint Thurman said in a statement to NBC News that the vehicle was driven by the teams' coach and carried about seven to nine students. He said the coach and some students were among the dead.
"We are still learning the details about the accident but we are devastated and deeply saddened to learn about the loss of our students' lives and their coach," Thurman said in the statement.
Thurman said two students "with serious injuries" were airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock.
The University of the Southwest is a private, Christian college located in Hobbs, New Mexico, near the state's border with Texas. The teams had been scheduled to play in a tournament Tuesday at Midland College, about 315 miles west of Dallas.
The university said that it was working to notify family members of those involved in the crash, and counseling and religious services would be available on campus.
The Associated Press left a message early Wednesday seeking additional information from the university.
The crash happened in the same area - but not the same roadway - where three people were killed in November when a pickup truck crashed into a school bus carrying members of the Andrews High School band.
The high school's band director, the school bus driver and the driver of the pickup truck all died in that crash.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.