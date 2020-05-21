coronavirus texas

UH president and 2 coaches taking 6-month pay cuts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- University of Houston's biggest earners on campus, including the school's president and head coaches of the football and men's basketball programs, are voluntarily taking 10 percent pay cuts, UH confirmed Thursday to ABC13.

According to a university spokesman, President Renu Khator, athletic director Chris Pezman, head football coach Dana Holgorsen and head basketball coach Kelvin Sampson will cut their salaries for the next six months.

As has been the case through other parts of life in the U.S., the cuts are related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school said it already reduced expenses and paused hiring, among other adjustments.

The university said a Financial Task Force, which was appointed by Khator, "continues to assess other options at our disposal to reduce the financial impact of COVID."

As had been the case throughout the Houston area, UH closed off the campus to students and moved to distance learning as the pandemic grew wider.

Last month, Khator began putting into place a phased reopening of UH, echoing guidelines from Gov. Abbott.

