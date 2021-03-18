graduation

University of Houston Clear Lake students pushing for in-person graduation

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston Clear Lake's decision to hold a virtual-only commencement ceremony is being met with backlash.

A petition online has garnered more than a thousand signatures. Students said they want the college to hold an in-person option to celebrate the students' success.

Erica Solis started the call for change. She said university leaders made the decision without student input and announced it in an email. Now the students want leaders to change their minds.

"We recognize that you may wish to celebrate this accomplishment at a live event and understand that hosting a virtual ceremony is not ideal. Based on research and discussions with university leadership, a virtual ceremony was determined as the best option to protect your health, and make sure all your guests and family can watch your big moment," read part of the university's response.

Solis said it's possible to hold a safe, socially distanced graduation ceremony during the pandemic.

"It literally was thrown at us, I feel in the most just callous way," said Solis. "All of us students have been diligently working to finish the semester strong. We've been through a lot. I get an email. I clicked that. We were told through the registrar's office here at the university that the commencement ceremony would be 100% virtual. That was it."

Lisa Jatta is also a student at UHCL. She said the school should reverse course.

"I really do believe that this university needs to reverse the decision that they've made," said Jatta. "It's been a hell of a year after 2020 and we need some light. This is a beacon of light for a lot of parents, for students, for the whole support system around the UHCL community. So I hope they take this seriously and realize this is something big for their students."

ABC13 reached out to UHCL for further explanation on their decision-making, but have not heard back.

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationclear lakegraduationcoronaviruscoronavirus texascollegeonline learningcollege studentgradsstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GRADUATION
17-year-old graduates from University of Houston
Katy furniture store gives recent grad and worker big surprise
3 Houston sisters graduate with same degree from UHD
Katy ISD considers continuing outdoor graduation ceremonies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Acevedo's assistant chief gets nod to lead HPD
10 things to know about new HPD chief Troy Finner
Man stabbed Jack in the Box manager over mask, police say
ABC13 town hall to explore why women are leaving the workplace
Cold night ahead, allergy woes increasing
NFL investigating misconduct allegations against Deshaun Watson
Astros donate $65K for playground honoring fan after amoeba death
Show More
2 SE Texas counties open COVID-19 vaccinations for almost anyone
ABC enters Super Bowl rotation in new NFL TV deal
Teen took mom's car and led police on chase, HPD says
Paperwork failures worsened TX blackouts during winter storm
Margaritaville Resort Lake Conroe looks to fill 150 jobs
More TOP STORIES News