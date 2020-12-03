University of Houston Charter school may be closing for good

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston Charter School may soon be closing its doors for good.In an email sent to parents, the school's principal said a resolution to close will be presented to the board of regents on Thursday afternoon during their meeting."I think a lot of parents are lost," said Sara Martinez, a mom of two of the school's students. "They don't know what the next step is. HISD has its own failure to students at the moment."Martinez's 7-year-old son, Nicolas, and 9-year-old daughter, Nadia, have been attending the charter school since they were three months old."There is a children's learning center that is a day care/pre-school and they have been there since they were babies," she said.Meanwhile, parents like Veronica Bagley are hoping the close won't happen."I was really upset, [it] really broke my heart," she said. "My son loves this school. I'd appreciate it if it stays open."Parents hope to be heard, and with only a few months' notice, they are in full panic mode and unsure of their children's future."There really aren't any options [in the area] and even now some deadlines to testing into magnet school are already over, so it really cuts your options down significantly," said parent Sheila Pineda.Eyewitness News reached out to the charter school but were told the person to speak with was not available to comment until Thursday.Meanwhile, the university directed ABC13 to the online agenda for the board of regents meeting Thursday and issued a copy of the charter amendment resolution."We want a fighting chance," said Martinez. "Maybe [we can] save the school."