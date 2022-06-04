uvalde school shooting

9-year-old shot in Uvalde shooting released from University Hospital, 2 victims remain hospitalized

Uvalde shooting timeline reflects time gunman spent in classroom

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- A 9-year-old has been released from the hospital after being shot in the Uvalde elementary school massacre.

The video above is about the Uvalde school shooting timeline: How the deadly school shooting unfolded

At 2:51 p.m., University Hospital in San Antonio announced via Twitter that the elementary school student was released on Saturday.

A 66-year-old woman remains at University Hospital in good condition and a 10-year-old girl is in serious condition, hospital officials say.

Uvalde High School student Salvador Ramos allegedly purchased two assault rifles just days after turning 18 and used them to carry out the second-worst school shooting in U.S. history -- all within a span of eight days, authorities said.

On May 24, a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

