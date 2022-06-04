9-year-old shot in Uvalde shooting released from University Hospital, 2 victims remain hospitalized

Update on the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde:

At University Hospital we currently have two patients:

66-year-old woman, good condition

10-year-old girl, serious condition

9-year-old girl, discharged from hospital — University Health (@UnivHealthSA) June 4, 2022

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- A 9-year-old has been released from the hospital after being shot in the Uvalde elementary school massacre.At 2:51 p.m., University Hospital in San Antonio announced via Twitter that the elementary school student was released on Saturday.A 66-year-old woman remains at University Hospital in good condition and a 10-year-old girl is in serious condition, hospital officials say.Uvalde High School student Salvador Ramos allegedly purchased two assault rifles just days after turning 18 and used them to carry out the second-worst school shooting in U.S. history -- all within a span of eight days, authorities said.On May 24, a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.