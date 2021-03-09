United Airlines

United Airlines launches sunny sale from Houston to warm destinations starting at $38

After the last chilly few weeks, Houstonians can certainly be forgiven for wanting to hop on the closest plane and jet to a sunny destination. Helping out is United Airlines, which boasts a significant hub in Houston and is offering a new $70/70 promotion.

How does it work? The airline is offering one-way fares from Houston for as low as $70 to destinations averaging 70 degrees and warmer. Those opting for award/mileage tickets can enjoy a rate starting at 7,000 miles. Some fares start as low as $38 each way.

Gleaming getaways from the Bayou City (George Bush Intercontinental - IAH) include:

  • Atlanta (starting at $49 one-way)
  • Gulfport, Mississippi (starting at $63 one-way)
  • Las Vegas (starting at $49 one-way)
  • Los Angeles (starting at $38 one-way)
  • New Orleans (starting at $49 one-way)
  • Phoenix (starting at $39 one-way)


