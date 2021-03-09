United Airlines launches sunny sale from Houston to warm destinations starting at $38

How does it work? The airline is offering one-way fares from Houston for as low as $70 to destinations averaging 70 degrees and warmer. Those opting for award/mileage tickets can enjoy a rate starting at 7,000 miles. Some fares start as low as $38 each way.
Gleaming getaways from the Bayou City (George Bush Intercontinental - IAH) include:
- Atlanta (starting at $49 one-way)
- Gulfport, Mississippi (starting at $63 one-way)
- Las Vegas (starting at $49 one-way)
- Los Angeles (starting at $38 one-way)
- New Orleans (starting at $49 one-way)
- Phoenix (starting at $39 one-way)
