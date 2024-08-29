United Airlines flight attendants vote to authorize strike: Will it impact travel?

United Airlines flight attendants, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants, moved closer to a strike Wednesday.

United Airlines flight attendants, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants, moved closer to a strike Wednesday after the union announced that 99.99% of service members voted in favor of strike authorization.

The vote included 90% of the United Airlines flight attendant staff.

Among the strike requests, flight attendants are demanding significant double-digit base pay increases, being compensated for time at work outside of flights, schedule flexibility and work rule improvements, job security, retirement and more, according to the union.

The historic vote marked the first time in 20 years that United flight attendants have authorized a strike, since the airline's 2005 bankruptcy negotiations.

However, a strike will not occur immediately and despite the vote, there will be no immediate disruptions to airline operations.

Experts say it's highly unlikely United flight attendants will actually walk off the job. There are a number of steps that must happen before a strike can take place and the President and Congress have the power to stall or stop an airline strike.

"To be clear, there is no work stoppage or labor disruption," United told ABC News in a statement Wednesday. "Off-duty flight attendants are simply exercising their right to conduct an informational picket."

The results of the strike authorization vote were announced as nearly 20 informational picket lines were seen at airports across the country.

"We deserve an industry-leading contract. Our strike vote shows we're ready to do whatever it takes to reach the contract we deserve," Ken Diaz, president of the United chapter of the Association of Flight Attendants, said in a statement Wednesday.

"We are the face of United Airlines and planes don't take off without us. As Labor Day travel begins, United management is reminded what's at stake if we don't get this done," he added.

After this week, the union walked away from federally mandated negotiations. The union will now ask the National Mediation Board to release them into a 30-day "cooling-off" period, which would set a potential strike deadline.

"The United management team gives themselves massive compensation increases while Flight Attendants struggle to pay basic bills," Diaz continued. "The 99.99% yes vote is a clear reminder that we are unified in the fight against corporate greed and ready to fight for our fair share of the profits we create."

Similar strike authorization votes have been cast at competing airlines including American, Alaska, Southwest, and more.