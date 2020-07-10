Why extra $600 in unemployment benefits is ending early for Texans

That means, for those who receive benefits, there's an extra $600 a week that's scheduled to last only a couple more weeks.
During a briefing on Thursday, the Texas Workforce Commission explained extending the benefit is beyond its control.
"Any changes, or extension to [Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation], would need to happen on a federal level," said Texas Workforce Commission spokesperson, Cisco Gamez.
He said by law, the TWC can't pay partial week benefits.
"As a result, only payments requested ending the week of July 25 will include the additional $600 weekly benefits," explained Gamez.
Meanwhile, the amount of Texans applying for unemployment is beginning to rise. According to the most recent data, about 117,000 people applied for unemployment last week.
That number is up from about 100,000 from the week before.
In an effort to help people find jobs, ABC13 partnered with Workforce Solutions on for a virtual job fair via Facebook live.
During the pandemic, one of the hardest hit areas was Texas City, which has an unemployment rate at nearly 20 percent.
If you live in Texas City and need work, there are plenty of jobs.
"We have 33 positions that we want to fill," said Michelle Castro with Workforce Solutions. "All of these jobs are in the Texas City area.
If you're interested in applying, click here.
There are positions from servers, delivery drivers, and health care positions paying more than $60,000 a year.
"When we reach back out to you, make sure to answer that call because you don't want to miss your chance," Castrow said.
