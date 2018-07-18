Police are searching for a gunman they say opened fire on a friend who hired him to scrub graffiti off a building.The Houston Police Department released a sketch of the man who is known on the street as "man-man."Detectives say man-man was hired in March to clean a building at 10805 Cullen at South Acres.But after he was hired for the job, the suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and began shooting at his friend, the building's owner.The victim not only lost his right eye, he was left with broken ribs, a spinal fracture, a punctured right lung and a gunshot wound to the back of his neck as he tried to get out of harm's way.Man-man allegedly stole the victim's wallet and car before leaving the scene.An ambulance was called for the man after he ran across the street to a Family Dollar store to get help.Police say the victim said he was trying to find man-man work after the suspect told him he lost his job.Man-man is described as a black male in his mid-20's, standing at 5'9", weighing between 160 and 170 pounds. Police say he is slim with a goatee.If you know who this man is or his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.You can also submit an anonymous tip atA reward may be available for tips leading to this suspect's arrest.