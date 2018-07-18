Unemployed Houston man wanted after allegedly shooting friend who offered him a cleaning job

Man-man, as the suspect is known on the streets, allegedly blasted bullets at a friend who gave him a job after he became unemployed.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are searching for a gunman they say opened fire on a friend who hired him to scrub graffiti off a building.

The Houston Police Department released a sketch of the man who is known on the street as "man-man."

Detectives say man-man was hired in March to clean a building at 10805 Cullen at South Acres.

But after he was hired for the job, the suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and began shooting at his friend, the building's owner.

The victim not only lost his right eye, he was left with broken ribs, a spinal fracture, a punctured right lung and a gunshot wound to the back of his neck as he tried to get out of harm's way.

Man-man allegedly stole the victim's wallet and car before leaving the scene.

An ambulance was called for the man after he ran across the street to a Family Dollar store to get help.

Police say the victim said he was trying to find man-man work after the suspect told him he lost his job.

Man-man is described as a black male in his mid-20's, standing at 5'9", weighing between 160 and 170 pounds. Police say he is slim with a goatee.

If you know who this man is or his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

You can also submit an anonymous tip at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.

A reward may be available for tips leading to this suspect's arrest.
