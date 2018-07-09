EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3731821" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A suspect who led police on a slow-speed chase through southwest Houston is now in custody.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3731809" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Driver involved in slow-speed chase with Houston police.

A slow-speed chase came to a bizarre end when a man wearing only underwear parked a pickup truck at a mental health facility and surrendered to police.Investigators say the chase suspect has mental health issues. He worked at a fast food restaurant.The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office tells ABC13 this all started when they received a call about him Monday morning, saying there was a concern about his mental health.Deputies found him and followed him from Fort Bend County, across southwest Houston, through Meyerland and into the Medical Center.The suspect didn't seem to be speeding, and even followed some traffic laws. But while he did stop at some stoplights, at other times he was driving erratically and jumping curbs.After about half an hour, the man pulled into a parking spot at Sun Behavioral Houston, a mental health and addiction treatment facility.The nearly naked man then got out of the truck with his hands up. SkyEye was over the scene as the suspect hopped over to officers, obeying their commands.He was taken into custody.It's not clear why he decided to stop at the facility or if he will be seeking treatment there.There's no word on any charges right now.