131 businesses caught selling alcohol to minors in undercover TABC back-to-school operation

Authorities have been cracking down on places and people that serve minors and are working to educate teens.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- An undercover operation headed by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission found that more than 130 retailers sold alcohol to a minor.

The operation is part of a statewide push to enforce Texas' underage drinking laws just in time for the start of back to school. According to a release from TABC, minor volunteers under the supervision of undercover TABC agents entered licensed businesses and attempted to buy alcohol.

Fourteen percent of the more than 1,100 businesses failed the test.

While similar operations regularly occur across the state, the back-to-school operation targeted retailers in cities where colleges or universities are located during the month of August.

"Our state's alcohol retailers are the first line of defense when it comes to preventing the illegal sale of alcohol to minors," TABC executive director Thomas Graham said. "While TABC will continue to hold violators accountable, our first goal is to serve as a resource to help educate businesses and ultimately keep them in compliance."

Businesses cited for selling alcohol to a minor could face a civil fine and the temporary or permanent suspension of their liquor license. Individual employees who sell alcohol to minors could also face misdemeanor charges.