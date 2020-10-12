Society

This Houston neighbor named one of America's 5 best under-the-radar 'burbs

PASADENA, Texas -- A new ranking from real estate platform Zillow and review platform Yelp could trigger an influx of new residents into Pasadena.

The ranking, released October 7, puts Pasadena at No. 5 among the country's top 10 under-the-radar suburbs, based on housing affordability coupled with urban amenities. It's the only Texas suburb to make the list.

In placing Pasadena in their Cityness Index, Zillow and Yelp cite the suburb's typical home value of $168,080, which they say is 14 percent below that of Houston. They also hail local businesses Sycamore Grounds and Credeur's Cajun Cookin', along with the Armand Bayou Nature Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonsocietyneighborhoodreal estatehouston culturemapculturemap
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jill Biden set to visit Houston for early voting rally
Early voting in Texas starts this Tuesday
Trump insists he's free of COVID-19, ready for campaign trail
1 of 2 victims was shot in head during freeway shooting
October heat will fade soon
Franchise owner beats the odds in 1st year amid pandemic
Lakers win 17th NBA title after beating Heat in NBA Finals Game 6
Show More
Watson tosses 3 TDs as Texans get 1st win, 30-14 over Jags
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffers serious ankle injury
Travis HS coach shot to death at sports complex in Rosenberg
Investigators link man to 7 Houston fires using car tracker
TCH willing to release baby Nick, according to attorney
More TOP STORIES News