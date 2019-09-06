$20M renovation of Macroplaza Mall in Pasadena hopes to revive the area

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Pasadena is in for a sweet surprise. Starting at the end of 2019, the Macroplaza Mall will undergo a massive renovation that is expected to last over the span of five years.Although business at the Macroplaza Mall has diminished, John Quinlan, its new owner, saw the mall's untapped potential.So, Quinlan decided to purchase the property and pour $20 million into the mall, in order to completely transform the space.Not only will the newly renovated mall guarantee a larger variety of places to shop, but Quinlan believes this project will revive the community."When the mall is fully rehabbed, there probably [will] be several hundred businesses that will be operating here providing a much broader breadth of services," expressed Quinlin.