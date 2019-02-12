Police say a University of Houston student was attacked by two teenagers who took her phone.According to police, the teens approached the woman Monday around 7:20 p.m. in the 5000 block of Calhoun at Wheeler.One of the teens hit the student and snatched her phone. The robbers ran off and the student wasn't injured.The robbers are described as black males standing at 5 feet and 5 inches tall with a skinny build. Police believe they are around 15 years old.Police say both suspects were wearing dark clothing, with one suspect carrying a red backpack and the other suspect carrying a blue backpack.