University of Houston issues warning after student robbed near campus

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a University of Houston student was attacked by two teenagers who took her phone.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a University of Houston student was attacked by two teenagers who took her phone.

According to police, the teens approached the woman Monday around 7:20 p.m. in the 5000 block of Calhoun at Wheeler.

One of the teens hit the student and snatched her phone. The robbers ran off and the student wasn't injured.

The robbers are described as black males standing at 5 feet and 5 inches tall with a skinny build. Police believe they are around 15 years old.

Police say both suspects were wearing dark clothing, with one suspect carrying a red backpack and the other suspect carrying a blue backpack.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyuniversity of houstonHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tiger abandoned in cage to have own habitat at Texas sanctuary
Tiger steps onto grass for first time
Serial killer sketches photos of his murder victims
Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car: Deputies
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
New ramps and Southmore Bridge opening this spring
Body found at Memorial Hermann Hospital, foul play suspected
Violent purse snatching at trendy med center restaurant
Show More
Man dies after falling into a vat of sulfuric acid
Peanuts, Cracker Jack banned from minor league stadium
Advocacy group calls for tougher state laws requiring vaccines
Surveillance video released in deadly shooting of man fixing car
Selena, Fight Club and more: Houston rooftop releases lineup
More News