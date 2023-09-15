UH reveals 'awe-inspiring' $35M campus transformation to celebrate upcoming centennial

HOUSTON, Texas -- As the University of Houston gets ready for its centennial in 2027, the school is launching a major transformation to its urban campus. The $35 million project aims to transform several prominent areas of the university grounds and create a stronger first impression of the school - and stir up pride for students, faculty, staff, and alumni.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

To achieve this transformation of the Coogs' lair, the university hired Houston-based urban design firm OJB, which will develop a new multi-purpose gathering space - dubbed Centennial Plaza - at the heart of the campus. Harking to great university and collegiate gathering spaces, Centennial Plaza will be constructed in the original and familiar campus quad. Plans call for an "awe-inspiring" public destination for game day and students events and official ceremonies.

Meanwhile, UH's main entrance on University Drive will be reimagined and redefined, meant to create a memorable arrival experience. A new gateway monument will be installed at Spur 5, according to press materials. In a push to assist with campus walkability, a new, continuous line of trees will form a shaded central pathway from the gateway to Cullen Performance Hall.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.