Uber releases new safety features after South Carolina student killed

NEW YORK -- Uber has released a new feature to help ensure riders get into the right vehicles.

The move comes several weeks after a University of South Carolina student was killed after getting into a car she had mistaken for her Uber ride.

RELATED: Father of SC student murdered after mistaking car for Uber: 'I can't tell you how painful this is'

Uber said Thursday it will send push notifications to riders reminding them to check the driver and vehicle.

The alert will include the driver's name, photo, license plate number and vehicle make and model.

The new features will be rollout out first in Columbia, South Carolina and later nationwide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
safetyrideshareuber
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News