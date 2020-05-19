You'll need a facemask before getting into an Uber

Some big changes if you plan to catch an Uber.Riders and drivers are now required to wear a facemask. Also, you have to sit in the back, front seat passengers are no longer allowed.As of right now, Lyft has not announced any face mask requirements, but it's asking riders to adhere to state policies. In Texas, face coverings are a recommendation, but not a mandate.And if you're heading out of town on a Greyhound bus, you now have to wear a mask while on board. Passengers are asked to bring their own, but extras will be available if you don't have one. Drivers and other staff are also required to wear masks, and buses are going through more frequent sanitation.