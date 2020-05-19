Some big changes if you plan to catch an Uber.
Riders and drivers are now required to wear a facemask. Also, you have to sit in the back, front seat passengers are no longer allowed.
As of right now, Lyft has not announced any face mask requirements, but it's asking riders to adhere to state policies. In Texas, face coverings are a recommendation, but not a mandate.
And if you're heading out of town on a Greyhound bus, you now have to wear a mask while on board. Passengers are asked to bring their own, but extras will be available if you don't have one. Drivers and other staff are also required to wear masks, and buses are going through more frequent sanitation.
SEE ALSO:
Uber driver protects himself from coronavirus with a plastic bubble
Uber offers paid time off for drivers and delivery people diagnosed with coronavirus
Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter.
You'll need a facemask before getting into an Uber
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More