Uber offers paid time off for drivers and delivery people diagnosed with coronavirus

Uber is allowing its employees to take paid sick leave if they become infected with the coronavirus.

Both drivers and delivery people are eligible for up to 14 days of paid time off.

The ride-share app also said anyone placed in quarantine also qualifies.

Officials say they hope to extend the policy to all the locations they operate in around the world, but did not mention how much would be paid.

This recent announcement is a policy change for Uber, which is known for hiring individuals as independent contractors.

Lyft, another ride-share service, also said it would provide compensation to any employee diagnosed with COVID-19.

