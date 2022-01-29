Uber Eats driver injured during shooting in northwest Harris County neighborhood

Update to shooting incident on Yellow Pine, involving Uber Eats driver: victim remains in fair condition. Investigators have charged Omar Sanchez (11-13-92) with Aggravated Assault. #HouNews https://t.co/u2HfPL1DRZ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 29, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 29-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault after he fired shots toward an Uber Eats driver early Saturday morning, deputies say.According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, an Uber Eats driver was delivering food along Yellow Pine Drive around 2 a.m. when Omar Sanchez fired multiple shots.Police say, the driver pulled into a yard in attempt to retreat as more shots were fired in his direction. He was then able to drive to a nearby street and call for help.At this point in the investigation, Gonzalez says authorities believe the driver was struck by gunfire. However, there is a chance it could have been shrapnel or debris from a gun strike to the car. Whether from a bullet or debris, the driver was injured and is in fair condition.It is possible the suspect was in a mental health crisis when the shooting happened and detained without incident, deputies say.Court records show, Sanchez was out on bond from a theft charge in December 2021.Investigators are still working to determine whether the driver was targeted or if this was a random shooting.