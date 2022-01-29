Uber Eats driver injured during shooting in northwest Harris County neighborhood

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, an Uber Eats driver was delivering food along Yellow Pine Drive around 2 a.m. when Omar Sanchez fired multiple shots.
Update to shooting incident on Yellow Pine, involving Uber Eats driver: victim remains in fair condition. Investigators have charged Omar Sanchez (11-13-92) with Aggravated Assault. #HouNews https://t.co/u2HfPL1DRZ— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 29, 2022
Police say, the driver pulled into a yard in attempt to retreat as more shots were fired in his direction. He was then able to drive to a nearby street and call for help.
At this point in the investigation, Gonzalez says authorities believe the driver was struck by gunfire. However, there is a chance it could have been shrapnel or debris from a gun strike to the car. Whether from a bullet or debris, the driver was injured and is in fair condition.
It is possible the suspect was in a mental health crisis when the shooting happened and detained without incident, deputies say.
Court records show, Sanchez was out on bond from a theft charge in December 2021.
Investigators are still working to determine whether the driver was targeted or if this was a random shooting.
