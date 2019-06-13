Uber driver tells deputies 'just take her to jail' during DUI stop: Constable's office

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An Uber driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Montgomery County.On June 12, the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable's Department made a traffic stop on an Uber driver after she was spotted drifting in and out of multiple lanes and speeding.Elizabeth Warren had just picked up three passengers from the Golden Retriever Pub on FM 1488 before she was stopped.Deputies say they smelled a strong odor of alcohol on Warren's breath before making her exit the vehicle.After deputies say she performed low on her field sobriety test, Warren became uncooperative and allegedly told deputies to "just put her in jail."Warren was arrested for DWI and transported to the Montgomery County Jail."The Precinct 5 Constable's Office is dedicated to keeping the streets safe from intoxicated drivers. Too many lives are lost each year due to alcohol related traffic incidents. Please join us in keeping our streets safe to drive and help remind others when it's time to give up the keys," Constable Chris Jones said.