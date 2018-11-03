An Uber driver has been charged with raping a passenger while she was unconscious.According to police, Ahmed Elgaafary, 26, picked up his alleged victim at the Valley Forge Casino around 2:20 a.m.The incident happened on Feb. 10, 2018, but Elgaafary was arrested on Wednesday.Elgaafary is accused of assaulting the woman sometime before he dropped her off at a home in Chester County, according to investigators.He is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and indecent assault."What's been reported is appalling. Our thoughts are with the rider and her family during this time. This driver has been permanently removed from the app." Uber said in a statement.Uber officials also say the company has been cooperating with police on their investigation.