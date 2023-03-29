The Sacramento City Council has unanimously approved to rename a skate park in honor of Tyre Nichols.

Sacramento officials approve plan to rename skate park after Tyre Nichols

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Sacramento City Council has unanimously approved to rename a skate park in honor of Tyre Nichols.

The Regency Community Park will be renamed Tyre Nichols Skate Park.

Nichols' death made national headlines back in Jan. after he was beaten in an attack captured on camera in Memphis, Tennessee.

RELATED: In-depth conversation about Tyre Nichols' death, policing in US and how we move forward

Five of the city's police officers are charged with murder in connection with Nichol's death.

Nichols was a known skateboarder who'd spent time at parks in and around Sacramento.

Councilwoman Lisa Kaplan said the city will be partnering with The Skatepark Project, a nonprofit organization founded by skateboarder Tony Hawk. The nonprofit has offered many grants to underserved communities.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live