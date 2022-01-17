Dog seen in disturbing training video looks happy and healthy in new video

In the viral video, the trainer can be seen picking up a dog by its leash and slamming it to the ground. The dog is then heard whimpering as it tries to get up.
The video was reportedly taken at TyCalK9 Dog Training Center in Arcola. It circulated around social media, causing a big uproar.
The Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office shared new video of the dog, named Mugshot, running around outside, looking healthy.
The DA's office says they are actively investigating the training facility for the alleged animal abuse.
