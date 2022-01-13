Fort Bend County animal trainer under investigation after disturbing video surfaces social media

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fort Bend County dog trainer is under investigation after a video showing a dog being slammed to the ground surfaced on social media, the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office confirmed.
The video was reportedly taken at TyCalK9 Dog Training Center in Arcola. ABC13's repeated requests for comment have not been answered.
On its website, TyCalK9 boasts celebrity clients which include NBA and reality TV stars.
The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows the trainer picking up a dog by its leash and slamming it to the ground. The dog is then heard whimpering as it tries to get up.
The Fort Bend County District Attorney's office released the following statement regarding the video:
"The District Attorney's Office is actively investigating an animal cruelty report regarding a video on social media depicting the alleged mistreatment of a dog in Fort Bend County. We cannot share the details as the investigation is ongoing, but we take these matters seriously and do not condone the mistreatment of animals in any regard. A thorough investigation by experienced animal cruelty investigators and prosecutors is underway."
The Houston SPCA has also offered its assistance into the investigation.
