animal cruelty

Fort Bend County animal trainer under investigation after disturbing video surfaces social media

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fort Bend Co. animal trainer under investigation over disturbing video

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fort Bend County dog trainer is under investigation after a video showing a dog being slammed to the ground surfaced on social media, the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office confirmed.

The video was reportedly taken at TyCalK9 Dog Training Center in Arcola. ABC13's repeated requests for comment have not been answered.

On its website, TyCalK9 boasts celebrity clients which include NBA and reality TV stars.

The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows the trainer picking up a dog by its leash and slamming it to the ground. The dog is then heard whimpering as it tries to get up.

The Fort Bend County District Attorney's office released the following statement regarding the video:

"The District Attorney's Office is actively investigating an animal cruelty report regarding a video on social media depicting the alleged mistreatment of a dog in Fort Bend County. We cannot share the details as the investigation is ongoing, but we take these matters seriously and do not condone the mistreatment of animals in any regard. A thorough investigation by experienced animal cruelty investigators and prosecutors is underway."

The Houston SPCA has also offered its assistance into the investigation.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort bend countyanimal crueltydogsviral videodoginvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Dog rescued after owner caught on video dangling it over balcony
Man accused of torturing 3-week-old kitten to death in NW Houston
Montgomery County Commissioners Court funds new animal cruelty unit
TOP STORIES
CFISD trustee's comment over Black teachers sparks debate
City of Houston confirms its youngest pediatric COVID-19 death
CFISD trustee's comment questions value of Black educators
Woman killed in suspected DUI crash was young mom of 2, family says
Abbott discusses police, border challenges at Houston campaign stop
Houston Methodist requiring employees to get booster shot by March
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
Show More
10th-grade hockey player dies after tragic collision
Multiple fatal crashes on Westpark Tollway since April raise concerns
7 tornadoes touched down in SE Texas in 1 weekend, NWS concludes
Labs tasked with COVID testing find their workforces hit by omicron
Man carjacked after dropping off wife at Memorial Hermann Hospital
More TOP STORIES News