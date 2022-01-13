Fort Bend County animal trainer under investigation after disturbing video surfaces social media

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fort Bend County dog trainer is under investigation after a video showing a dog being slammed to the ground surfaced on social media, the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office confirmed.The video was reportedly taken at TyCalK9 Dog Training Center in Arcola. ABC13's repeated requests for comment have not been answered.On its website, TyCalK9 boasts celebrity clients which include NBA and reality TV stars.The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows the trainer picking up a dog by its leash and slamming it to the ground. The dog is then heard whimpering as it tries to get up.The Fort Bend County District Attorney's office released the following statement regarding the video:The Houston SPCA has also offered its assistance into the investigation.