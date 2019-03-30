Two women brawl in middle of highway after road rage incident

DANVERS, Massachusetts (KTRK) -- Witnesses caught two women throwing punches on a busy highway in Massachusetts Friday morning."Fists were flying, you know, and they just got into a fight," a witness explained.State police say the incident started when one woman cut off the other during rush hour traffic."In the middle of the highway, too, that's what, like, threw me off. I was like, 'Is this really going on?'" a witness said.Stunned drivers recorded the confrontation as the two women brawled in the middle lanes."This could have gone south and been very dangerous," Danvers station commander Lt. Michael Harvey said.Luckily, neither of the women were injured, but police are now considering charges."There are ways to settle disputes. It doesn't have to be in the middle of the highway," Lt. Harvey said.State police reached out to one of the women involved in the altercation, and now are waiting to question the other.