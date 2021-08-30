Men wanted for questioning in shooting death of man outside home garage, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for two men for questioning in connection with a shooting that killed a man who was standing in a home's garage.According to police, 33-year-old Luis Garcia was found shot to death on Aug. 29 in the 12300 block of Hillcroft Avenue at about 2:42 a.m.In the shooting's aftermath, police identified two men they are seeking for questioning: 22-year-old Robert Bichon and 20-year-old Marlon Garcia. Investigators did not immediately say how the two men are connected to the victim.Police said Luis Garcia was shot four to six times in the stomach area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Family members add the shooting happened while Luis Garcia was in the garage area of the home. They told police they heard four to five gunshots, and when they ran out of the house, the victim was on the floor.Authorities have ruled out the chances of this being a drive-by and believe someone walked up and opened fire.Anyone with information on the Bichon and Marlon Garcia's whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS, or HPD's Homicide Division at (713) 222-TIPS, or HPD's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.