2 men show up at clinic after being shot while driving in NE Harris County

@HCSOTexas units responded to a medical clinic located at 15119 Wallisville Rd, reference to (2) two males that walked into the location with gunshot wounds. Both are being transported to a hospital. No further details at this time. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/L4E1heubk3 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 6, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after two men walked into a clinic with gunshot wounds Friday morning.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the two men walked into the medical clinic located at 15119 Wallisville Road around 2 a.m.Deputies told ABC13 a vehicle was following the men when someone opened fire, shooting through the car's backseat.One of the men was transported from the clinic to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition. The second victim's condition is unknown.Deputies were working to determine if the shooting was targeted or random.