Two men hospitalized after an argument led to a shooting in northeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men are hospitalized after being shot in northeast Houston Sunday morning.At about 4 a.m., an argument led the suspect to shoot at the two men while they were in their vehicle on Eagle Pass Street, HPD says.Investigators say the two victims drove their van a few blocks away to an Exxon station on Lathrop street for help.Police say both men were taken to the hospital are expected to be OK. Police have not released a description of the suspect.