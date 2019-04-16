Two men charged with kidnapping and assaulting two men for 9 hours

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man has been arrested and another is being sought by police who say the two suspects kidnapped and assaulted two men for more than nine hours.

Constable Mark Herman's office said they responded to the 13800 block of Bella Drive on Monday, where two men said they were tied up and assaulted by a man they identified as John Indridson, and two other men.

Investigators say the suspects asked the two victims to help them move, but once at the home, attacked them.

"When they arrived at the location they were basically physically assaulted and at some point, they were tied up and subdued. It's being reported that both were sexually assaulted by three other males, this was a nine-hour ordeal for these folks," said Constable Mark Herman.

Constable deputies say they were able to identify the second suspect as Lamar Sanders.

Sanders was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, but Indridson remains at large.

The two suspects face charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

One other suspect has not been identified.
