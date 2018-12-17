Two HISD teachers are being investigated for indecency with a child

EMBED </>More Videos

Two Houston Independent School District teachers are being investigated in sex crimes.

Stefania Okolie
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston ISD counselor is one of two educators who are accused of indecency with a child.

Mario Juliangarza, who worked at Deady Middle School, is accused of touching a 12-year-old girl inappropriately. In fact, allegations against him date back to 2012, according to authorities.

Another teacher, Vinod Madathilkunju, who worked at Hartmann Middle School is also being charged for indecency with a child. He has since fled the country.

Juliangarza's attorney says the allegations against his client are false.

The Harris County District Attorney has accepted the charges.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teacher arrestedchild sex assaultsex crimecrime
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Texas A&M frat member died after snorting Adderall: Coroner
Armed suspects rob man outside Katy Mills Mall
Teacher accused of abusing foster children placed on leave
Mom killed in crash with 19-year-old who was allegedly drunk
Lil' Wayne bringing free concert tour to Houston today
Good Samaritans save Christmas for orphans in Galveston
2 killed in shooting that wounded innocent teen, police say
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning US trip
Show More
Popular Shake Shack to open in Montrose
Teen vaping doubles as other drug and alcohol use falls
Deputies: SUV with family of 4 hits and kills man riding horse
Deer poacher ordered to repeatedly watch 'Bambi'
Hickory Hollow serves up official closing date
More News