A Houston ISD counselor is one of two educators who are accused of indecency with a child.Mario Juliangarza, who worked at Deady Middle School, is accused of touching a 12-year-old girl inappropriately. In fact, allegations against him date back to 2012, according to authorities.Another teacher, Vinod Madathilkunju, who worked at Hartmann Middle School is also being charged for indecency with a child. He has since fled the country.Juliangarza's attorney says the allegations against his client are false.The Harris County District Attorney has accepted the charges.