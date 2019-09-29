HSCO deputies exposed to unknown fumes, taken to hospital

HOUSTON, Texas -- Two Harris County Sheriff's deputies were taken to the hospital after they came into contact with fumes of an unknown origin, authorities said.

It happened sometime around 6 p.m. Saturday in the 14200 block of Bonnie Brier in northwest Harris County, according to a Twitter post from the sheriff's office.

The two were originally called to the home to investigate a possible drug overdose, according to the post.

Hazmat crews responded to the home and determined there was no fentanyl present, according to a HSCO sergeant on the scene.

The deputies complained of nausea and were being tested at a hospital Saturday night.

A man at the home was also transported to a hospital after taking unknown narcotics and became distressed, according to deputies.

RELATED: 2 deputies possibly exposed to Fentanyl while cleaning up drugs at hotel in N. Harris Co.

Saturday's incident is at least the second of its kind in the past three months in Harris County.

In June, two female deputies were hospitalized after they were exposed to an unknown substance while cleaning up drugs in a north Harris County hotel room.

Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Funeral services set for Deputy Dhaliwal
Community gathers to pay respects to fallen HCSO Deputy
Suspect given no bond in murder of Harris County Sheriff's deputy
Slain deputy carried the torch for the entire community
'Pioneering' deputy dies after being shot from behind: sheriff
Woman douses man with gasoline during attempt to steal her car
Restaurant owner in Utah sprays cigarette smoker with fire extinguisher
Show More
José José, Mexico's legendary 'Prince of Song,' dies at 71
Woman hit and killed by driver overnight near North Loop
Person in wheelchair hit by car near Montrose Friday night
Timeline of fatal deputy shooting
Neighbor tried to save deputy who was shot to death
More TOP STORIES News