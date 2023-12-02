2 people charged for allegedly smuggling 30 cellphones into a West Livingston prison

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are facing charges for allegedly smuggling cellphones into a West Livingston prison.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Officers at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) Polunsky Unit said they confiscated a piece of hollowed-out wood that was sent to their facility's craft shop. Inside the wood, police reported finding 30 cellphones and cellphone accessories.

After conducting an investigation, authorities charged Janette Pizana and John Charles Godov for engaging in organized criminal activity and introducing a prohibited item into a prison.

They were arrested by the Office of the Inspector General investigators.