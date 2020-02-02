Society

Residents fill up potholes with green turf toupees

TUCSON, Arizona (KTRK) -- Two women decided to have a little fun with the problem plaguing their street.

Elizabeth Garber and Janet Miller filled some potholes on the road with artificial grass a few weeks ago.

Garber says she has lived in the neighborhood for 25 years and has seen her share of potholes.

The women say it was not a protest, but they just wanted to make people smile and enjoy where they lived.

"You need to do things that just raise people's spirits. You need to do things that are unexpected. I think doing random fun things is a gift and it makes life more interesting," Garber told KVOA.

The Department of Transportation says they would prefer people to call in and report any issues like potholes, and they not try to solve the problem this way.
