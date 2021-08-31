Tulane University evacuating remaining students to emergency site in Houston

⚠️ We are closing campus and cancelling classes through Sunday, September 12. Classes will resume online only beginning Monday, September 13 through Wednesday, October 6 to give the city time to repair and reinstate power and other critical services. pic.twitter.com/dm6tUaC2SP — Tulane University (@Tulane) August 30, 2021

⚠️ On Monday, October 11, following fall break, we will return to in-person classes on campus. Fall break, October 7-October 10, will allow our students, faculty, and staff time to return to the city and campus prior to class resuming. — Tulane University (@Tulane) August 30, 2021

⚠️ Beginning tomorrow at 10AM, we will evacuate all remaining students (undergraduate & graduate; in-residence & off-campus) to Houston via bus. All students should pack no more than 2 pieces of luggage, their computer, and valuables. Students will receive details this evening. — Tulane University (@Tulane) August 30, 2021

⚠️ Tulane is establishing a hub in Houston to provide food & lodging at Tulane’s expense for students until they can get flights home. Emergency funds are available for students who need financial support. Please contact the office of the Dean of Students for more information. — Tulane University (@Tulane) August 30, 2021

⚠️ Students from Irby, Phelps, Paterson & Wall who were relocated to the Commons/LBC can return to their res halls to pack

⚠️ Off-campus students who didn't evacuate can come to the LBC to charge devices & eat at The Commons today only. Use extra caution on surrounding streets. — Tulane University (@Tulane) August 30, 2021

Continue to monitor your email for daily updates from Tulane, which will also be posted at https://t.co/ImWdSC5oSy. For any questions, contact our Call Center at (504) 865-5000. You can continue to stay updated with Nola Ready emergency alerts at https://t.co/6Yv7y1BHLr. — Tulane University (@Tulane) August 30, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10986861" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Families in LaPlace, Louisiana, near New Orleans, sheltered in their attics as their homes filled with water due to Ida, which hit as a major hurricane.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10984881" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> For many, it's been a welcome stop from hours on the road as thousands left south Louisiana this weekend ahead of Ida's arrival. One commuter told ABC13 it took them 14 hours to ge

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) --and will evacuate its remaining students to an emergency site set up in Houston.School officials said the campus will be shut down and classes will be canceled through Sunday, Sept. 12.Starting Tuesday at 10 a.m., school officials will evacuate all remaining students, including undergraduate and graduate students along with its in-residence and off-campus students, to Houston on a bus.The university is asking all students to pack no more than two pieces of luggage, their computer, and valuable items only. Those who made other arrangements are being asked to leave campus by 5 p.m. Tuesday.The hub in Houston was set up by Tulane and will provide food and a place to stay for students until they can get flights home.The school says there's also money available for students who need additional financial support.More than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi - including all of New Orleans - were left without power as Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland, pushed through on Sunday.The damage was so extensive that officials warned it could be weeks before the power grid was repaired.As the storm was downgraded to a tropical depression Monday afternoon and continued to make its way inland with torrential rain, it was blamed for at least two deaths - a motorist who drowned in New Orleans and a person hit by a falling tree outside Baton Rouge.The city urged people who evacuated to stay away for at least a couple of days because of the lack of power and fuel. "There's not a lot of reasons to come back," said Collin Arnold, chief of emergency preparedness.