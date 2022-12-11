Houston man sentenced to 45 years for killing TSU student while on bond for robbing store in 2018

Shanden Powell was out on bond during the deadly shooting for robbing a Payless Shoe Store in Houston's Third Ward in 2018.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man was sentenced to prison after he shot and killed a Texas Southern University student while out on bond in 2019.

Shanden Powell, 24, pleaded guilty on Friday to 23-year-old Elzima Hines's murder in exchange for 45 years in prison.

He also pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in exchange for 40 years in prison. According to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, those sentences will run concurrently.

"It is obvious that gun crime is out of control when a suspect who is free on bond for armed robbery can shoot someone while committing another armed robbery," Ogg said. "In this case, (Powell) killed someone while trying to steal marijuana and a video game console, and now he will spend decades in prison."

On Sept. 2, 2018, Powel robbed the Payless Shoe Store on Scott Street in Houston's Third Ward and was arrested as he was running away.

Witnesses told investigators he walked in with both hands on a pistol with a laser sight and demanded money from the register from a clerk, who pushed an alarm button.

Responding officers reportedly stopped Powell as he ran from the store.

When police asked him why he was running, he said he was going to school. Since it was Sunday, officers detained him, and after talking to witnesses, arrested him for the robbery.

Powell was then freed on bond.

Seven months later, he Snapchatted Hines to buy marijuana. Hines was reportedly playing video games with friends at an apartment complex near the university and agreed to the deal.

A meeting was arranged on April 2, 2019.

Officials said Powell, whose Snapchat handle was "KillerPowell5," continued to message Hines until he arrived at Hines' apartment at about 1:45 p.m.

Powell reportedly went into the apartment, shot Hines to death, stole his marijuana and a PlayStation.

Surveillance video showed him arriving and leaving with the gaming device.

Assistant District Attorney Karen Barney, who prosecuted the case with ADA Michael Abner, said Powell was a ruthless killer who victimized a small-time marijuana dealer who never carried weapons.

"Everyone at TSU said Hines was just a really nice guy who did not have any weapons, he did not have a gun," Barney said. "He was buying marijuana in a state where it was legal and selling it here, so we thought of him as just a kid who was robbed and killed for his property."