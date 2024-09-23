Trump says he won't run again if he loses the presidential election in November

Former President Donald Trump said Sunday that he doesn't see himself running for president again if he loses in November.

"No, I don't. No, I don't," Trump responded to Sinclair Broadcast Group's "Full Measure" host Sharyl Attkisson's question about another run. "I don't see that at all. I think that, hopefully, we're going to be successful," he said.

With President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 election, Trump is now the oldest presidential nominee in history as age and mental acuity have become focal points in this year's election cycle.

During his third presidential bid, Trump has balanced his courtroom appearances in the four criminal cases he faces with campaign stops.

As he lays out the stakes for the 2024 election, Trump often emphasizes his point by describing the turmoil that has he and his campaign have faced over the course of the cycle.

"I didn't need this. I had a very nice life. I didn't need to go through court systems and go through all the other stuff and run at the same time," Trump told tech entrepreneur Elon Musk during a livestream conversation in August when asked why he decided to launch another presidential bid. "But if I had to do it over again, I would have done it over again, because this is so much more important than me or my life."

Trump was also asked about the possibility of Tulsi Gabbard or Robert F. Kennedy Jr., two former Democrats that have become surrogates for the Trump campaign, serving in his cabinet during a potential second administration and claimed that he made no promises to them.

"It doesn't mean anything. It means it could be, but I didn't make deals with anybody," Trump said about when asked about Kennedy serving as Health and Human Services secretary, as Kennedy's former running mate Nicole Shanahan suggested. "It's not appropriate to do it. It's too early."

Trump briefly talked about unity after an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July, but now blames rhetoric from Democrats for political violence.

"They are a danger. They're destroying our country," Trump said in the interview which aired Sunday.

Trump again repeated his claims that he feels that "only consequential" presidents are in danger as he talked about the close call he had with a would-be shooter on his golf course in Florida last week.

"Well, I think we just have to do what you have to do," he said, praising his Secret Service protection.

"I think that I will feel safe I think I'm going to feel safe."

"I can't be scared, because if you're scared, you can't do your job, so I just can't be I have, thus far, had somebody protecting me," he said.