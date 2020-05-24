Trump campaign will fly 'Keep America Great' banners above beaches for Memorial Day

The Trump campaign plans to fly massive "Keep America Great" banners above beaches across the country for Memorial Day weekend.This aerial advertising is another step to spread the word for a second presidency by Trump's re-election campaign ahead of the 2020 vote."This Memorial Day, Team Trump is reminding Americans that President Trump will never stop working to 'Keep America Great' on their behalf," said Trump 2020 Communications Director, Tim Murtaugh.The banners will fly over the following eight locations on select times and days throughout the long weekend.: Sunday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Monday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Saturday 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Sunday 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Saturday 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. and Monday 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.: Sunday 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. and Monday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Saturday 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. and Monday 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.: Saturday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Saturday 11 a..m. - 2 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.: Sunday 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. and Monday 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.