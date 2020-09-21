Truck driver in Surfside Beach determined to deliver gas amid TS Beta

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6470432" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In a one-on-one interview with ABC13, Gov. Greg Abbott went over his plan as Tropical Storm Beta continues to move toward the Texas coast.

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas (KTRK) -- A fuel truck driver was determined to finish his job, even as Tropical Storm Beta started to pelt him with rain in Surfside Beach.Lazorous Brown was spotted delivering gas at a corner station as rain drops blurred his glasses and soaked his clothes."I track if it's unsafe for me, then I make that decision, call dispatch and let them know, 'Hey, it's getting flooded in certain areas," Brown explained about why he was still outside as the rain picked up.Brown said he is careful to watch the storm's track in case conditions get dicey.But he said what mattered most to him was making sure that if anyone who was still in town needed to leave, they would be able to fill up their tanks.Tropical Storm Beta continues to move slowly toward the Texas coast.It is expected to make landfall near Matagorda Bay Monday night as a tropical storm before turning northeast Tuesday.