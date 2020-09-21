Weather

Truck driver in Surfside Beach determined to deliver gas amid TS Beta

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas (KTRK) -- A fuel truck driver was determined to finish his job, even as Tropical Storm Beta started to pelt him with rain in Surfside Beach.

Lazorous Brown was spotted delivering gas at a corner station as rain drops blurred his glasses and soaked his clothes.

"I track if it's unsafe for me, then I make that decision, call dispatch and let them know, 'Hey, it's getting flooded in certain areas," Brown explained about why he was still outside as the rain picked up.

Brown said he is careful to watch the storm's track in case conditions get dicey.

But he said what mattered most to him was making sure that if anyone who was still in town needed to leave, they would be able to fill up their tanks.

Tropical Storm Beta continues to move slowly toward the Texas coast.

It is expected to make landfall near Matagorda Bay Monday night as a tropical storm before turning northeast Tuesday.

RELATED:
Gov. Abbott signs disaster declaration for 29 counties ahead of Beta landfall
EMBED More News Videos

In a one-on-one interview with ABC13, Gov. Greg Abbott went over his plan as Tropical Storm Beta continues to move toward the Texas coast.


Galveston residents survey damage before Tropical Storm Beta's landfall
EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: Hear from a Galveston resident seen wandering into choppy, debris-filled water. "I know the limitations. I'm familiar with the tides, which is important."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersurfside beachtropical stormgas stationrain
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Beta continues to flood coastal areas
Coastal SE Texas under Gov. Abbott's disaster declaration
Part of Galveston's 61st Street Pier collapses in choppy water
Houston-area school closings and delays
Lone man spotted standing in Tropical Storm Beta's tides
High tides already causing flooding in parts of Galveston Co.
La Porte residents survey weather before Beta's landfall
Show More
Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at SCOTUS building for public viewing
Jury duty suspended in Houston until end of November
Matagorda County roads flood ahead of Beta's landfall
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Most Texas businesses expand to 75% capacity starting today
More TOP STORIES News