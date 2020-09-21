Areas in Galveston Co. experience flooding during high tides

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents along the Texas coast are preparing ahead of Tropical Storm Beta, which is expected to make landfall on Monday.Voluntary evacuations have been issued for the West End of Galveston Island, Bolivar Peninsula, areas of the city of La Marque outside the levee system, Dickinson, Jamaica Beach, Kemah, Tiki Island and Bayou Vista.TxDOT suspended ferry service from Galveston to Bolivar due to the weather conditions. As of Sunday evening, Galveston County's office of emergency management said crews were trying to clear the debris off of SH 87, which is currently impassable.Audris and Ken Thornton live on the bayside area in Jamaica Beach and plan on staying to weather out the storm. Audris said she was surprised to see the high tides caused local flooding in neighborhoods so early on before landfall."Where we're standing was covered in water," she said as she showed ABC13 around the affected area. "It did not get into our garage but it was up close. This entire lot was covered over here, no grass. The house across the street, they had water in their garage."Meanwhile, an Eyewitness News viewer sent video of the flooding as vehicles were driving down a main road also on the bayside area. Some beach access roads were also closed due to flooding.The major concerns due to Tropical Storm Beta are the possibility of storm surge, tide levels making roads impassable (especially along the west end and low lying areas), strong winds and the amount of rainfall expected over the next couple of days."Everybody stay safe," Ken said.Galveston ISD has also canceled classes through Tuesday in anticipation of the flooding conditions.