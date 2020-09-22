Heavy waves lash seawall at Port O'Connor as Beta makes landfall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Beta is stirring up rough conditions in Matagorda Bay as the system approaches the Texas coast.Waves crashed against the seawall in Port O'Connor ahead of the storm's landfall. There was heavy rain for hours and high winds.On Sunday, Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer declared a local state of disaster in preparation for any damages the storm may cause. Homes were boarded up and boats were secured.Beta is expected to make landfall Monday night. County emergency management officials are preparing for prolonged rain and possible flooding.