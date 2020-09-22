Weather

Heavy waves lash seawall at Port O'Connor as Beta makes landfall

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Beta is stirring up rough conditions in Matagorda Bay as the system approaches the Texas coast.

Waves crashed against the seawall in Port O'Connor ahead of the storm's landfall. There was heavy rain for hours and high winds.

On Sunday, Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer declared a local state of disaster in preparation for any damages the storm may cause. Homes were boarded up and boats were secured.

Beta is expected to make landfall Monday night. County emergency management officials are preparing for prolonged rain and possible flooding.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercalhoun county
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flash flood warning in effect as Beta's center nears TX coast
Matagorda County roads flood ahead of Beta's landfall
Whoa! Kemah Boardwalk pounded by storm surge
Houston-area school closings and delays
Harris Co. Judge urges people to 'not sleep' on Beta's threats
High water locations on Houston-area roads
60 farmers help neighbor who suffered heart attack
Show More
Dad and daughter make rough escape from Bolivar
Evacuation orders in your area ahead of Tropical Storm Beta
Feds accuse former HISD employee in kickback scheme
Crocodile scares group of tourists posing for photo
Part of Galveston pier collapses, but that was on purpose
More TOP STORIES News